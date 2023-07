(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Garden Club awarded the July 2023 Yard of the Month to Billie and Ross Wortham at 3912 Spy Glass.

“Definite drive by appeal!” the Club shared. “The colors are wonderful.”

Riverton Garden Club Awards Yard of the Month in June, July and August. Along with the acknowledgment, Sweetwater Garden provides a $25 gift certificate for the chosen yard.

