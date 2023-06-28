Journey of Hope cyclists passed through Fremont County Tuesday

(Shoshoni, WY) – 19 cyclists and five crew members loaded up on spaghetti and breadsticks last night at the Shoshoni Senior Center as they prepared to continue their cross-country journey.

Yesterday, they traveled from Dubois to Shoshoni. One of their longer days on a bike. Today, they are riding to Casper from Shoshoni.

They are on the Trans America route, which started in Seattle, Washington on June 7 and are headed to Washington, D.C. Another group of cyclists are currently on the North route.

Advertisement

The Journey of Hope raises money and spreads awareness for people with disabilities. Over $340,000 has been raised this year between the 50 cyclists and crew members on the two routes.

The participants come from all over the country but have one thing in common; they are all members of Pi Kappa Phi.

County 10 caught up with a crew member and cyclist, who shared what keeps them going on this long journey:

“To serve the people with disabilities has been the biggest blessing,” shared crew member Austin Gothard.

Advertisement

Cyclist Jude Shaw echoed that sentiment, “100 percent the people we get to work with along the way. The rides are fun. They’re hard. Getting to rest is nice, but the stops along the way that make it worth it for sure.”

You can follow the Trans America team here.