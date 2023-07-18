Join Us at the Fremont County Jr. Livestock Sale!

Are you looking for an exciting opportunity to support our local youth and indulge in the finest locally raised livestock? Look no further! The Fremont County Jr. Livestock Sale Board invites you to our annual Fremont County Jr. Livestock Sale taking place on August 5th, 2023.

Mark your calendars because this event is not to be missed! The auction will kick off with Buyer Registration at 10:00 a.m. At 11:00 a.m., the sale will commence, and you’ll have the chance to bid on livestock raised by our talented young exhibitors.

One of the most popular features of our auction is the “Add-On” option, which will be available once again this year. This unique opportunity allows anyone to make a financial contribution to any exhibitor of their choice. By participating in the “Add-On” program, you can show your support to these ambitious youth, whether or not you’re able to purchase an entire animal. Please don’t hesitate to reach out to our Sale Secretary, Lynette Jeffres, for more information on how to participate in this fantastic initiative.

Attending the Fremont County Jr. Livestock Sale not only promises an exciting experience but also offers several economic benefits. Our locally raised livestock provides a more economical alternative to buying retail. By purchasing from our young exhibitors, you support their hard work, dedication, and the local agricultural community.

For further details and inquiries, please feel free to contact us at [email protected] or get in touch with our Sale Secretary, Lynette Jeffres, at 307-851-1972. We’re here to provide any information you may need to ensure your participation in this remarkable event.

Join us on August 5th, 2023 at the Fremont County Fairgrounds, and witness the passion and talent of Fremont County’s youth as they showcase their exceptional livestock. By attending the Fremont County Jr. Livestock Sale, you not only invest in our future agricultural leaders but also contribute to the sustainability and growth of our local community. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to support our young exhibitors and enjoy the benefits of locally raised livestock.

County 10 is teaming up with the Jr. Livestock Board to livestream the sale as well. More details on that to come.

We look forward to seeing you at 11 a.m. at the Fremont County Jr. Livestock Sale!