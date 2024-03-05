Join us at St. Margaret’s School Open House!

Are you curious about what makes St. Margaret’s School special? We invite you and your family to our Open House, Thursday, March 21st 4:30 to 6:00 pm at St. Margaret’s School, 220 N. 7th E. in Riverton. Join us to experience firsthand the vibrant learning environment that fosters academic excellence, strong values, and a love of learning in every child.

Here’s what you can expect:

Explore our school: Meet our dedicated teachers, tour our facilities, and discover the engaging learning spaces that spark curiosity and empower young minds.

Learn about our curriculum: Gain insights into our academic program, daily activities, and unique approach to character development.

Connect with our community: Interact with our friendly staff, current parents, and students, and get a feel for the close-knit and supportive atmosphere at St. Margaret’s.

We are dedicated to inspiring faith, achieving academic excellence, and nurturing all students to form strong moral character and values. At St. Margaret’s, we partner with parents to help guide kids in the right way. We expect parents to be involved in their children’s school lives and join our school community.

Students are not required to be Catholic to attend St. Margaret’s School.

We look forward to welcoming you to St. Margaret’s School!