    Join a team that cares about you! Teach Kindergarten at St. Margaret’s School

    Sponsored by St. Margarets Catholic School
    St. Margaret’s School is currently accepting applications for a Kindergarten teacher. Their beloved Kindergarten teacher, Mrs. Huxtable, is retiring after this school year. They are looking for candidates who are organized, love children, and feel called to teaching. 

    Are you being called to St. Margaret’s? Staff at St. Margaret’s want to find out with you! 

    To apply, email your resume, CV, and  any other application documents to [email protected]

    For more information, call the school office at 856-5922 or email [email protected]

    A glimpse into St. Margaret’s School… 

