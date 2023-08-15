John Gabrielsen set to call County 10’s ‘Games of the Week’

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 is thrilled to announce the expansion of our Fremont County high school sports coverage! In addition to Lander Valley High School and Riverton High School coverage, we’ll be adding a football ‘Game of the Week.’ The mission is to highlight an interesting or impactful game that features schools like Shoshoni, Wind River, Wyoming Indian, Dubois, St. Stephens. County 10’s “Game of the Week” is presented by Eyes on Fremont.

John Gabrielsen will voice the “Fremont County Game of the Week” for the upcoming season. “Coming from a small school in Wind River, I know the value of media coverage,” Gabrielsen said. “When I first started broadcasting games, I covered a state runner-up football season for Wind River and back-to-back state basketball titles for Dubois Rams basketball. Hearing the appreciation of the fans of these small schools was an awesome experience.”

This season Gabrielsen is looking forward to covering Dubois and the final season for coach David Trembly. “He has been such a great ambassador of Dubois athletics coaching serval sports every year for a quarter of a century,” John said. “I consider him a friend as much as anything. His battle with cancer and still wanting to coach is inspiring. I’m honored to be able to broadcast some of their games and hopefully, a deep playoff fun that culminates in Laramie in November.”

As County 10 strives to cover more local athletics, in addition to John’s play-by-play, Wyatt Burichka, Jerrad Anderson and Scott Fuller will contribute to local broadcasts as well.

Here is the Fremont County Game of the Week schedule. (The first two weeks of the season have conflicts and are making it up with multiple games in one week!)

Week 3: September 14 – Cheyenne East at Shoshoni 5 p.m.

Week 3: September 16 – Encampment at Dubois 2 p.m.

Week 4: September 21 – Big Piney at Wind River 5 p.m.

Week 5: September 29 – Riverton vs Lander 6 p.m.

Week 6: October 5 – Big Piney at Shoshoni 4 p.m.

Week 6: October 7 – Dubois at Casper Christian 2 p.m.

Week 8: October 21 – Burlington at Dubois 1:30 p.m.

County 10 Sports is also looking for anyone interested in helping our production team this season! If you are interested, click here to find out more!