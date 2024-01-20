Jarosh appointed to Wyoming Supreme Court

(Cheyenne, WY) – Governor Mark Gordon has appointed Robert Jarosh to the Wyoming Supreme Court. Jarosh’s appointment fills the open seat left by the retirement of Justice Keith Kautz.

Jarosh is a partner at Hirst Applegate, LLP where he has worked in private practice since 2003, specializing in complex civil litigation in both state and federal courts. Upon his graduation from law school, Jarosh served as a law clerk for Federal District Court Judge William Beamon, and has argued multiple cases before the Wyoming Supreme Court. In addition, he has served for 13 years as a hearing officer for the City of Cheyenne for a variety of commissions and boards, and is a past President of the Wyoming State Bar. Jarosh is a graduate of Cheyenne Central High School and the University of Wyoming, where he earned his Bachelor of Science, masters and law degrees.

“The retirement of Justice Kautz leaves big shoes to fill, as his commendable legacy to Wyoming’s highest court made this selection particularly weighty” Governor Gordon said. “Fortunately, I was provided with a very talented group of nominees. Each brings with them unique strengths, and any one of these individuals would have been a strong addition to the Wyoming Supreme Court. Rob brings extensive courtroom experience, clear, articulate writing and a keen respect for the law.

“I am incredibly honored by Governor Gordon’s appointment and the trust in me that it represents,” Jarosh said. “I also very much appreciate the work of the Judicial Nominating Commission. I look forward to serving the legal profession, the State of Wyoming and the public I am being entrusted to serve.”

Wyoming’s judicial selection process begins with the Judicial Nominating Commission, which considers applications from interested individuals when a judicial vacancy occurs. The Commission includes three attorneys elected by the Wyoming State Bar, three non-attorney members appointed by the Governor, and the Chief Justice of the Wyoming Supreme Court.

The Commission reviews applications and selects candidates for in-person interviews. They consider factors such as legal knowledge, professional recommendations, and community involvement. The Commission then submits three nominees for the position to the Governor for his consideration.

Jarosh’s appointment is effective March 27, 2024.

