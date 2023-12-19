January Jumpstart with SolidWorks: Launching Design and Engineering Careers – Insights from Natasha and Kevin

(Riverton, WY)- Kevin and Natasha bring exhilarating news in their latest podcast about free classes aimed at fostering skills in manufacturing, design, and engineering.

The first of these classes, “SolidWorks Kickstart,” is scheduled for Thursdays – January 18, February 8, and 29, from 8:00am to 5:00pm at Central Wyoming College, ProTech Building, Room 150, offering hands-on CAD training, expert-led sessions, and preparation for CSWA and CSWP exams.

This unique opportunity, a collaboration between Central Wyoming College, Wyoming Innovation Partnership, and Manufacturing Works, is free for participants but requires registration, providing students with both SolidWorks software and a platform to significantly boost their professional capabilities.

