January 16 arraignment set for Arapahoe couple charged with child abuse; each face life in prison, $1M in fines

(Arapahoe, WY) – The arraignments for Arapahoe couple Truman Sitting Eagle and Kandace Sitting Eagle have been set for January 16, before the Honorable Judge Kelly H. Rankin, according to Federal Court documents filed on January 12.

Truman and Kandace were charged with eight felony Counts after law enforcement reportedly discovered a juvenile in their care had been being kept from school, was locked in his room and deprived of food for long periods of time, and had been physically assaulted on multiple occasions.

They each face a maximum sentence of no less than 25 years to life imprisonment, $1,000,000 in fines, five years of supervised release, and $400 in special assessment fees.

The specific charges (which were updated in a Federal Indictment filed on January 10) and maximum sentences that both Truman and Kandace face include:

Assault resulting in serious bodily injury: no less than 10 years to life in prison, $250,000 fine, 5 years of supervised release, $100 special assessment fee

Assault with a dangerous weapon: 10 years imprisonment, $250,000 fine, 3 years of supervised release, $100 special assessment fee

Kidnapping: no less than 25 years to life in prison, $250,000 fine, 5 years of supervised release, $100 special assessment fee

Aggravated child abuse: 10 years imprisonment, $250,000 fine, 3 years of supervised release, $100 special assessment fee

The detention/preliminary hearings for both were held on December 22, 2023, where their preliminary examinations were ultimately waived and they were each detained, followed by warrants being issued on January 10 for their official arrest.

The Sitting Eagle’s initial appearance/arraignment hearings will take place on January 16.

County 10 will provide updates on this case, which can be viewed here.

