January 12 basketball games against Tongue River cancelled for Shoshoni High School

(Shoshoni, WY) – The Shoshoni High School basketball games against Tongue River scheduled for tomorrow, January 12 are canceled, according to a post shared on the Shoshoni Schools Facebook page.

“Due to the forecasted sub-zero temperatures and near -30 wind chills, Sheridan County School District is not allowing their buses to travel tomorrow (Friday, January 12, 2024),” the post states.

The post also shared that Shoshoni will work with Tongue River on figuring out a make-up date, with nothing scheduled as of yet.

