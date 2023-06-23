In loving memory, Jack Booth

On Tuesday, June 13, 2023, Jacob Clyde “Jack” Booth, beloved son, father, grandfather, uncle, friend, and mentor, was called home to be with our Father and Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior.

Jack was born on November 15, 1952, to Marvin Clyde Booth and Alma Louise Ferguson, of Lander, Wyoming. At seventeen, Jack enlisted in the Navy and spent four years touring the Pacific, receiving his discharge with honors in 1974. After the military, Jack returned to his hometown of Lander, then later in the spring of 1984 moved his young family to Alaska.

He was a devout Christian who found joy in sailing, flying, hunting, fishing, writing and recording music, playing his guitars, painting, writing novels, gardening, building, and creating his paradise on Buffalo Street in Anchorage, Alaska.

Jack loved spending time with his family. He would entertain them with barbecues, games, movies, and music. He excelled in all that he did, whether it was welding or fabricating across the world, working oil rigs in Wyoming, or maintaining cranes and heavy equipment in Alaska. He was a rock for his family who loved Jesus and studying the Bible and led many to salvation.

Jack is survived by the love of his life and best friend Debbie Struna; sons Trinity Struna, Christian Struna with Naomi Williams; daughters Brandy Booth, and Heather Wood with husband Robert Wood; eleven grandchildren, his mother Alma Heinrichs, sister Linda Hillman; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father Marvin Booth and brother Hank Booth.

Family will conduct a (private) with honors funeral at Fort Richardson National Cemetery followed by a (open to public) memorial service at Hillside Baptist Church at 5 p.m. on July 5th, 2023.

The family would love and appreciate donations sent to: http://www.mealtrain.com/trains/kw6L4z

Flowers can be sent to The Booth Family, 14095 Buffalo St., Anchorage AK 99516