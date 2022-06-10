It’s beer time! Lander Brewfest starts tonight

The Lander Chamber of Commerce is back with the 20th Annual Lander Brewfest, presented by Fremont Toyota on June 10th and 11th.
The Lander Brewfest will be serving over 90+ beers with a wide variety of styles for every beer drinker. Expect to find some of the best central Wyoming food vendors to accompany the great beer selection. For extra entertainment, Bob Lefevre & The Already Gone will perform Friday and Aaron Davis & The Mystery Machine will perform Saturday.
Dates: Friday, June 10th, 5-9 pm, Saturday, June 11th, 2-7 pm
Location: Lander City Park
Pricing: 1 Day Pass- $45 Weekend Pass- $70
Tickets: Tickets can be purchased online to save time, or at the games featured and Event
Breweries for this year’s event include:
- Accomplice Beer Co
- Cody Craft Brewing
- Lander Brewing
- Luminous Brewhouse
- Melvin Brewing
- Roadhouse Brewery
- Roosters Brewing
- UTOG Brewing
- Snowy Mountain Brewery
- Mountain Hops Brewhouse
- Coal Creek Tap
- Upslope Brewing
- Altitude Chophouse and Brewery
- Jeremiah Johnson Brewery
- Bond’s Brewing
- Gruner Brothers Brewing
- Black Tooth Brewing
- WYOld West Brewing
- James & James Seltzer
- Snake River Brewing
- Farmstead Cider
- Smith Alley Brewing
- Crow Peak Brewery
- Vernal Brewing
- Ten Sleep Brewing
- Bootstrap Brewing
- Freedom’s Edge Brewing
- Wind River Brewing
- Western Distributors
- Teton Distributors
A complete list of breweries can be found on our website as well.
Fremont Toyota generously supports Lander Brewfest with additional sponsorship from Holiday Inn Express, County 10, Lander Valley Farmer’s Market, Wyoming Waste Systems, Scott Robeson Custom Woodworking, Stanley Steemers, Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel, McDonald’s, Wind River Hotel & Casino, First American Title, Fremont Therapy Group, and Home Source Realty.
Attendees are always encouraged to walk to Brewfest or utilize a designated driver. Lander Brewfest provides designated driver service free of charge at the event. More information about this year’s event—including information on brewers, sponsors, FAQs, and volunteer sign-ups—can be found at landerbrewfest.com.