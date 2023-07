(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, it will be another warm day today, with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms accompanied by strong, gusty winds.

There is a slight chance for severe storms today.

Friday will see the start of much warmer temperatures.

Highs will be in the 80’s for most today with Dubois at 78 degrees. Lows tonight will be in the upper 50’s. h/t NWSR