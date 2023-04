(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, a cold front will sweep across the area today and bring strong wind and scattered showers and thunderstorms. h/t NWSR h/t NWSR

High temperatures vary again today, with Dubois, Lander and Jeffrey City in the 50’s, and Riverton, Shoshoni and Pavillion in the 60’s.

Lows tonight will be in the lower 30’s, and down to the upper 20’s for the windier areas.

Mostly dry weather is expected to return on Friday.