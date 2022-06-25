Inaugural Sugarbeats Concert a hit in Riverton’s City Park

(h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

(Riverton, WY) – Around 200 people gathered at the Riverton City Park bandshell to hear Austin-based musicians Michael Milligan and Curtis Lee perform last night, June 24 at the first-ever Sugarbeats Concert Series.

Michael Milligan takes the stage (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

Along with music, there was a Farmers Market, it was a little too windy for tethered balloon rides, so they candlesticked instead, there were food trucks with delicious grub, and more.

Mark your calendars for the next Sugarbeats Concert in City Park featuring Nick James and Garrett LeBeau on July 22 at 6 pm. Did we mention these concerts are free?

Curtis Lee on stage last night (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

