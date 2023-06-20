In loving memory, Tommy Doggett

Tommy Frank Doggett, 61, unexpectedly passed away on June 9, 2023, in Lander, WY. He was born on December 15, 1961, to Mary “Alice” Doggett and Travis Alonzo Doggett in Beaumont, Texas.

In January of 1982 Tommy married Sherry Bowers and they had 2 children, Josh, and Heather. They moved around a little bit, living in Nacogdoches, Texas, Phoenix, Arizona, and eventually settling in Billings, Montana. In 1999 after 17 years of marriage, they parted ways. In the early 2000s Tommy met Angela Hendrickson, and they started dating in 2006. In 2011, Tommy moved to Lander to live out the rest of his days with his love.

Tommy graduated from the Motorcycle Mechanic Institute of Arizona in 1996 and was certified to work on Harley Davidson, Yamaha, and Suzuki motorcycles. He worked for Harley Davidson for many years in Billings, MT. After he moved to Lander, he eventually started his own business building and working on motorcycles.

He loved the mountains and being outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time at the shooting range. Tommy loved to ride his motorcycle with Angela and their many friends who often traveled to Sturgis, South Dakota, and the Iron Horse Rodeo in Red Lodge, MT. One of Tommy’s biggest joys in life was being a father and grandfather. He did the best he could to make sure his children and grandchildren knew how much he loved them, and tried to enjoy every moment life has to offer.

He is preceded in death by his father, Travis Doggett, and Angela’s son Joshua Hendrickson. He is survived by his longtime girlfriend Angela Hendrickson, his mother, Alice, sister Sheila, son Josh (Raelynn), daughter Heather (Jason), beloved grandchildren Oliver, Joslynn, Rowan, Jasper, Zachariah, Emery, Dustin, Jaxton, Kynlee, Angela’s daughters Lauren, Heather, and Kaeli, nieces Jennifer and Andrea and their families, and nephew Brian.

A memorial service will be held on June 25, 2023, at City Park in Lander, WY at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the local veteran’s services.

