In loving memory, Shannon Amos, Sr.

Funeral services for Shannon Murray Amos, Sr., 55, will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, April 25, 2024 at Great Plains Hall. Interment will follow at Tyler Cemetery. A prayer service will start at 7:00 pm, Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at Great Plains Hall in Arapahoe with an all-night wake to follow at his residence at 303 Left Hand Ditch Road Arapahoe, Wy.

He passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2024, at his residence, 303 Left Hand Ditch Road, in Arapahoe, Wyoming.

Shannon Murray Amos, Sr. was born January 3, 1969 in Idaho Falls, ID to Nancy D. Amos -Dice. He was raised in Idaho, Oklahoma, and Wyoming.

He was a Baptized Christian and also practiced the Traditional Native American ways.

Shannon worked for High County Construction in lander, and numerous other construction jobs throughout his life.

Shannon enjoyed cruising around, going to the mountains, fishing, and he liked going to the casino. Most of all he loved spending time with his kids

He is survived by his companion, Debra Antelope and children, Bryaira WhiteEagle, Denissa Elkboy, Tawny Elkboy, Shannon Amos, Jr., Mato Amos, Honey Amos, Sky Amos, and Kyle Amos; godson, Morgan L.T. Fletcher; sisters, Karen (Daniel) C’Hair, Willie C’Hair, Alvina Augustine, Anna Loneman, and Peggy Loneman; brothers, Harold (Dee) Amos, Max (Sandra) Dice, Jr., Charlie C’Hair, Julian C’Hair, Loren Durgin, and Ivan & Gordon Yellowman; aunts, Caroline Produit, and Alvina Friday; 52 nieces and nephews, 171 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren; and related families, Friday, Valdez, Wallowing Bull, Augustine, Loneman, Lee, Willow, Lincoln, Spoonhunter, Produit, Goggles, Hutchinson, Fletcher, and Gambler.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Frank and Nellie Amos; mother Nancy D. Amos-Dice; sisters, Mary Lee, Muriel C’Hair and Charlene Yellowfox; brothers, Herbert Augustine, Sr., Jess Amos, Bobby Spoonhunter, Arthur Yellowman, Orin Yellowman, Phillip Hendrickson and Francis (Ruth) Amos, Sr.; aunts and uncles, Verna (Charles) Loneman, June (Everette) Yellowman, Leonard Amos, Yvonne Amos, Jesse (Florine) Amos, and Robert “Bobby” (Winona Whiteplume) Spoonhunter; 3 nephews, 2 niece, 10 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren.

The family apologizes if anyone was left out, but know you are loved and appreciated.

