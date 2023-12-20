In loving memory, Mike Genzmer

Mike Genzmer

Michael Clark Genzmer was born on May 9, 1952, to Patricia and George Genzmer and grew up in Los Angeles. He died in Los Gatos, California, on Nov. 1, 2023, with his wife (Kathy Curless) and other friends and family at his side.

Mike earned a bachelor’s degree in geology and went to work at the Jet Propulsion Lab in LA. Later he worked as a systems analyst engineer at Lockheed Martin in Sunnyvale, California. In 1993, Mike started spending time each summer in Wyoming since Kathy grew up in Lander and owned a cabin in Atlantic City. They were married August 26, 2006, at Lake Tahoe. After 26 years at Lockheed, he retired in 2013 at the age of 61.

Mike was known and loved by many people in California and Wyoming because of his expertise in tai chi and martial arts and for his spiritual guidance. He studied tai chi and martial arts for over 20 years and taught Dancing Tai Chi and Qi Gong. Twenty years ago he was ordained by the Universal Church of the Masters and conducted many weddings and memorials. After his own cancer, he counseled many other cancer patients, taking friends to chemo appointments and helping to take care of them.

He is survived by his wife Kathy Curless, his brother George Genzmer the Third, and his sister KC Genzmer. Preceding him in death were his parents and his brother Geoffrey. A celebration of life will be scheduled in Wyoming in the summer. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to your local food bank.

Mike Genzmer was master of ceremonies at a birthday party at a Chinese restaurant in 2015.