In loving memory, Clinton “Ginny” Daniels

Clinton “Ginny” Daniels

An all night wake will take place at 712 Ethete Rd 7pm on April 5th 2024.

Funeral Services will take place at 10 am at 712 Ethete Road April 6th 2024

A feast will follow at 712 Ethete Rd.

Clinton Daniels, 59 passed away at home on March 29th 2024. He was born on April 5th, 1964 to Annette Crispin and George Daniels in Idaho Falls. Idaho

Growing up he had attended Saint Stephens Indian Schools up until the 8th grade from there he had received his GED. He was a very talented self taught artist in many art styles and forms. In the 90’s he had enrolled into the Institute of American Indian Arts where he received multiple certificates in stone carving and blacksmith work.

Through out his life he had enjoyed his time being outdoors often exploring the wind river mountains, fishing, hunting, camping, hiking, and horn hunting. In his later years of life he enjoyed spending time garage selling or running errands with his mother. He often traveled with his children and especially enjoyed when his grandkids came to visit.

He is survived by his children Stephanie (Hawk) St. Clair, Felicia Snyder, Matthew (Dominique) Daniels, Cheyenne (Alan) Jenkins, Everett Clinton Daniels, and James Micah Daniels his adopted children Kyle Knudson and Kailey Hinde, his grandchildren Avari Yawakia, Leo Canelo Lopez, and ZuVay Daniels, Brother George Micah Daniels and sisters Ruth Thayer and Rebecca Daniels Aunt Helen Baker and Uncle John Headley. He also is survived by the families of Crispin, Aragon, Armajo

He was preceded in death by his parents Annette and George, brother Everett Daniels, sisters Virgina Daniels-Porath and Melanie Daniels and Grandparents Helen Cedartree and Thomas Crispin

