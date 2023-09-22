Hunt Field Airport to temporarily close for pavement markings

Press Release
Press Release
h/t City of Lander

(Lander, WY) – The painting of the final pavement markings will soon take place at Hunt Field Airport, and the airport will be closed beginning Sunday, September 24, through Monday, September 25.

There will be a partial closure of the taxiway/apron on Tuesday, September 26.

Chris Johnson, Airport and Fire Hall Facilities Manager, will send out a NOTAM to reflect the closure and the time frame mentioned above.

Advertisement

If you have questions about the project, please reach out to Chris Johnson at 307-330-3408.

Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.