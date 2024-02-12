Hudson’s clean comedy show helped raise funds for cemetery, baseball field improvements last weekend

(Lander, WY) – Just over one hundred people laughed for a cause last weekend at the Winter Blues-Busting Comedy Night featuring clean comedy heavyweight Brent Reed, held at the Lander Community Center last weekend. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10

The event was put on by the Hudson Community Heroes, who are organizing efforts such as this to help raise money for improvements to the cemetery and baseball field in Hudson.

The comedy show also raised money for the Watts family via a nacho bar, and had a bottled water sale to help fund future Wreaths Across America ceremonies in Hudson as well.

Hudson Mayor Sherry Oler and event organizer Maralyne Middour reiterated how thankful they were for everyone coming out to support the Hudson community during their addresses, and soon brought out the funny man himself, Brent Reed.

Reed, now based in Texas, spent time living in Fremont County while working as DJ at the KOVE/KDLY radio station in Lander, and riffed on the differences between Wyoming and Texas life, among many other hilarious topics.

In addition to his many stories, Reed traded barbs with his wife, riffed with members of the crowd, and even brought a few people on stage for some interactive bits that he travels around the country with, all while providing good clean fun.

You can follow Brent Reed on his Facebook page and all other social media platforms, and you can also hear more about the efforts to improve Hudson from Middour herself on KOVE’s Coffee Time by clicking here.