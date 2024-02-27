Hudson Mayor’s Minute: February 2024

(Hudson, WY) – Hudson Mayor Sherry Oler puts out the Mayor’s Minute every month in the Hudson newsletter. Below is her minute for the month of February.

Hudson’s WWDC Level 1 Master Plan is waiting for State Legislative approval.

Flood Mitigation: the Popo Agie Conservation District agreed to assist us with our project. Hudson applied for two FEMA grants for an engineer report on this project.

The sewer lift station parts are delayed but should be installed mid-March unless delayed.

Hudson’s Digital sign (donated by the WRVC) is installed and working!

Hudson’s ballpark and cemetery committees were formed and our fundraising comedy night, despite the ugly weather, was a success!

Hudson’s Water Meter Project is ready to start the bidding process.

I continue working with the Wyoming Business Council for assistance on improvements to Hudson’s Main Street.

The FCAG letter of interest will be submitted to the Governor’s State Shooting Complex Task Force by the end of the month.

God’s Pantry is open and providing food and assistance for the needy!

Hudson code enforcement has begun with pet licensing, other code enforcement is coming next.

Frank’s Meats waterline project bid opening is February 29.

For more information, call the town of Hudson at (307) 332-3605.

