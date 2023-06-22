Hot Springs County Emergency Management warns of ‘dangerous’ Boysen release water flow

(Hot Springs County, WY) – Boysen release water flow from the Bighorn will have reached 8,000cfs by this morning, Thursday, June 22, according to posts shared on the Hot Springs County Emergency Management Facebook page.

“This is a dangerous flow,” the post states. “From here on up, if you’re not experienced or floating with a pro, it might just be best to decide not to go. Keep children and pets away from the river.”

“In hydrologic terms, Cubic Feet per Second – the flow rate or discharge equal to one cubic foot (of water, usually) per second. This rate is equivalent to approximately 7.48 gallons per second,” according to the National Weather Service.

The last time a 8,000cfs or higher water flow was recorded was in 2017 when it reached 9,000cfs, the posts also shared.

The increased flow may affect the accessibility of the recently opened boat dock, and aquatics enthusiasts can call this number for up to date info: 307-864-2176.