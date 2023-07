The Central Wyoming College Community Band performed – h/t Randy Tucker

The “Hot Notes – Cool Nights” concert series returned to Riverton City Park Monday night under surprisingly cool conditions. Ride Cowboy Ride Nicole and Scott Schoening’s furry friend enjoyed the concert – h/t Randy Tucker

The Central Wyoming College Community Band and country/western artists Buffalo Bill Boycott and Dr. Jo entertained a good crowd amid bouts of light rain. CWC Community Band

The series has two more performances this season with one coming in Shoshoni in a few weeks.

Advertisement

A good crowd enjoyed the cool July weather – h/t Randy Tucker