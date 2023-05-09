2023 ‘Hot Notes Cool Nights’ summer concert series seeking musicians

(Fremont County, WY) – The Hot Notes / Cool Nites Band is looking for musicians. Dr. Jeremy Cochran, Music Director of the series, encourages musicians in high school and older to pick up their instruments and join the band.

Kelly Dehnert, the Manager said, “We have always had young and old band musicians in the group, joining together to make great music on beautiful summer evenings.” The band rehearses before the concerts at 5:30 pm and are fed dinner by a volunteer organization. He said interested musicians should email Dr. Cochran at the college at [email protected] and provide their name, instrument, email address, and phone number.

According to Dehnert, the performances will be held on Monday nights at 7:00 pm. The concerts begin at the Riverton City Park on July 10 this year. The HNCN board of advisors is excited to announce this year that the summer series will finish in Shoshoni’s new park on August 7. The other performances will be in the Lander or Riverton City Park.

According to Dehnert, “People really have a great time coming out to enjoy wonderful Wyoming evenings with their blankets or lawn chairs.”

The first concert will feature Packin’ the Mail as the Guest Artist. Other guests this summer include Lights Along the Shore, The Joey Leone Band, Buffalo Bill Boycott, and Davis and Mavrick. “The Hot Notes series is known for providing family-friendly entertainment that reaches a broad range of musical tastes,” Dehnert said.

The concerts are sponsored in part by the Lander and Riverton Recreation Boards, Rocky Mountain Agronomy, The Wyoming Arts Council, BPOE Does of Riverton, Covenant Presbyterian Church, and Girard Law Offices.