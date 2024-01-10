Host of ‘Emily’s Wonder Lab’ joins KOVE to chat science and education

(Wyoming) – Emmy-nominated television host, producer and author Emily Calandrelli joined KOVE’s ‘Today in the 10’ Show this week. She’s teamed up with Box Tops For Education for a campaign to help provide instructors with more classroom supplies and financial resources.

Calandrelli discusses why education, especially the STEM fields, are so important to her. We chat about her TV show, new children’s books she’s authoring, and the future of space exploration.

More from the MIT engineer can be found on her website here. Catch the brief chat in the player directly below or anywhere you get podcasts!

