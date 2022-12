Atlantic City Federal Credit Union is excited to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and happy New Year!

Atlantic City Federal Credit Union works hard to give back to the community all year, but especially during the holidays when they know times can be tough.

Atlantic City Federal Credit Union has three locations in Fremont County to serve you best. 1005 11th Street in Lander, 1701 North Federal Blvd. in Riverton, and 104 E 2nd St. Suite 1 in Shoshoni.

