“O Tidings of Comfort and Joy!” Attend Christmas Services this weekend in Fremont County

Hopefully, the holiday shopping is done and it’s time to relax…at this point (for those last-minute shoppers), many local businesses and restaurants offer gift cards or certificates, or maybe you can create your own “certificate”…write a message on a Christmas card: “This card good for lunch or dinner at your favorite local restaurant.”

To me, the best gift of all is time. Time spent with friends, family, and loved ones; it’s a gift that keeps on giving, every day of the year. Time is all we have…it’s one of the reasons why I love taking road trips, but if I can’t travel due to distance or weather, those online options are also good…whether it’s a phone call or video chat. However, as we’ve experienced through COVID, there’s just nothing like “facelook” time…going to coffee or lunch to catch up, being able to connect in person with your community family, and enjoying a moment or two of peace on earth, goodwill to all.

Inspirational messages, Nativity readings, candlelight, music and carols…this year, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day fall on the weekend. So if you’re wondering (or wandering), come on out from Wyoming’s “bleak mid-winter” and join any one of these places of worship for Christmas Services this weekend (addresses, websites and/or Facebook pages included). Maybe you’ll find one near you!

In Riverton…

Cornerstone Community Church

Christmas Eve Service at 5 PM, Fremont Center at the Fairgrounds

Christmas Sunday at Cornerstone, 10 AM & 11:15 AM

Kids church and nursery will be available at the 11:15 service.

First Baptist Church

840 North 1st Street

Christmas Eve Service, 6 PM

Hillcrest Baptist Church

1002 W Main Street (near Smith’s)

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 6:30 PM

Lighthouse Baptist Church

1510 Lewis Street

Christmas Eve Service, 5 PM

Neighborhood Alliance Church

4440 Riverview Road

Candlelight Christmas Eve Service, 7 PM

Christmas Day Service, 10 AM

Riverton United Methodist Church

1116 West Park Ave.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 5 PM

Riverton Church of Christ

39 Gas Hills Rd.

Christmas Day Service (Sunday), 10 AM, in person and online.

St. James Episcopal Church

Christmas Eve Service, 6:30 PM

No services on Christmas Day.

St. John Lutheran Church

606 N. 8th Street

Christmas Eve Service, 7 PM

No services on Sunday

St. Margaret’s

618 East Fremont

Christmas Eve Services, 5:00 and 9:00 PM

Christmas Day Service – 9 AM

St. Edward’s

11350 US-26, Kinnear

Christmas Day – 11 AM

United Baptist Church

1201 East Pershing

Christmas Eve Service, 6 PM

Christmas Day Service, 11 AM

Warm Valley Baptist Church & Pavillion Community Church

204 E. Euclid Ave, Pavillion

Christmas Eve Service, 6PM

Way of the Cross

635 S. 2nd Street

Christmas Eve Service, 7 PM

No services on Christmas Day.

In Dubois…

St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church

5 South 1st Street

Christmas Eve Service; 5:30 PM

Christmas Day Service; 10 AM

In Lander…

Covenant Presbyterian Church

875 Fremont Street

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 7 PM, Readings and singing

Christmas Day Service, 9:30 AM

Faith Lutheran Church

1600 Sinks Canyon Rd

Christmas Eve Candlelight Services, 5:30 PM & 9 PM

Christmas Day Service, 9 AM

Westward Heights Worship Service, 3:30 PM

First Baptist Church of Lander

339 Sweetwater Street

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 5 PM

Christmas Day Sunday School, 9 AM

Christmas Day Service, 10 AM

Grace Reformed Fellowship

545 East Main St (next to Sweetwater Aire)

Christmas Day Worship, 11 AM

Holy Rosary Parish

163 Leedy Drive

Christmas Eve

4 PM Carols

4:30 PM Blessing of the Manger followed by Vigil Mass

11:30 PM Carols

12:00 AM Midnight Mass ~ Flower Memorials

Christmas Day

8 AM Mass at Ascension Church in Hudson

10:30 AM Mass at Holy Rosary

Lander (Independent) Baptist Church

1290 E. Main Street

Christmas Day Service (Sunday), 11 AM

Lander Free Church

1215 Hwy 287

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 5:30 PM

The Rock Church

150 Baldwin Creek Road

Christmas Eve Service, 2 PM

No services on Christmas Day. The Life Center will be open to the public from 10 am to 2 pm. Families can come in and play games, bounce houses, kids’ area, gym, and rock climb as well.

Trinity Episcopal Church

860 S. 3rd Street

Christmas Eve Family Candlelight Service, 6 PM

United Methodist Church

262 N 3rd Street

Christmas Eve Service, 5 PM

Christmas Day Service, 9:30 AM

Wind River Community Church

120 Valley View Drive

Candlelight Christmas Eve Service, 6 PM

No services on Christmas Day.

Word of Faith Family Church

515 S. 2nd Street

Christmas Eve Service, 5 PM

They will also live stream both services on Facebook, YouTube and their website, and have a special New Year’s Day service at 10 AM.

