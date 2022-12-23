“O Tidings of Comfort and Joy!” Attend Christmas Services this weekend in Fremont County

Hopefully, the holiday shopping is done and it’s time to relax…at this point (for those last-minute shoppers), many local businesses and restaurants offer gift cards or certificates, or maybe you can create your own “certificate”…write a message on a Christmas card: “This card good for lunch or dinner at your favorite local restaurant.”
To me, the best gift of all is time. Time spent with friends, family, and loved ones; it’s a gift that keeps on giving, every day of the year. Time is all we have…it’s one of the reasons why I love taking road trips, but if I can’t travel due to distance or weather, those online options are also good…whether it’s a phone call or video chat. However, as we’ve experienced through COVID, there’s just nothing like “facelook” time…going to coffee or lunch to catch up, being able to connect in person with your community family, and enjoying a moment or two of peace on earth, goodwill to all.
Inspirational messages, Nativity readings, candlelight, music and carols…this year, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day fall on the weekend. So if you’re wondering (or wandering), come on out from Wyoming’s “bleak mid-winter” and join any one of these places of worship for Christmas Services this weekend (addresses, websites and/or Facebook pages included). Maybe you’ll find one near you!
In Riverton…
Christmas Eve Service at 5 PM, Fremont Center at the Fairgrounds
Christmas Sunday at Cornerstone, 10 AM & 11:15 AM
Kids church and nursery will be available at the 11:15 service.
840 North 1st Street
Christmas Eve Service, 6 PM
Hillcrest Baptist Church
1002 W Main Street (near Smith’s)
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 6:30 PM
1510 Lewis Street
Christmas Eve Service, 5 PM
4440 Riverview Road
Candlelight Christmas Eve Service, 7 PM
Christmas Day Service, 10 AM
Riverton United Methodist Church
1116 West Park Ave.
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 5 PM
39 Gas Hills Rd.
Christmas Day Service (Sunday), 10 AM, in person and online.
Christmas Eve Service, 6:30 PM
No services on Christmas Day.
606 N. 8th Street
Christmas Eve Service, 7 PM
No services on Sunday
618 East Fremont
Christmas Eve Services, 5:00 and 9:00 PM
Christmas Day Service – 9 AM
St. Edward’s
11350 US-26, Kinnear
Christmas Day – 11 AM
1201 East Pershing
Christmas Eve Service, 6 PM
Christmas Day Service, 11 AM
Warm Valley Baptist Church & Pavillion Community Church
204 E. Euclid Ave, Pavillion
Christmas Eve Service, 6PM
635 S. 2nd Street
Christmas Eve Service, 7 PM
No services on Christmas Day.
In Dubois…
5 South 1st Street
Christmas Eve Service; 5:30 PM
Christmas Day Service; 10 AM
In Lander…
875 Fremont Street
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 7 PM, Readings and singing
Christmas Day Service, 9:30 AM
1600 Sinks Canyon Rd
Christmas Eve Candlelight Services, 5:30 PM & 9 PM
Christmas Day Service, 9 AM
Westward Heights Worship Service, 3:30 PM
First Baptist Church of Lander
339 Sweetwater Street
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 5 PM
Christmas Day Sunday School, 9 AM
Christmas Day Service, 10 AM
545 East Main St (next to Sweetwater Aire)
Christmas Day Worship, 11 AM
163 Leedy Drive
Christmas Eve
4 PM Carols
4:30 PM Blessing of the Manger followed by Vigil Mass
11:30 PM Carols
12:00 AM Midnight Mass ~ Flower Memorials
Christmas Day
8 AM Mass at Ascension Church in Hudson
10:30 AM Mass at Holy Rosary
Lander (Independent) Baptist Church
1290 E. Main Street
Christmas Day Service (Sunday), 11 AM
1215 Hwy 287
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 5:30 PM
150 Baldwin Creek Road
Christmas Eve Service, 2 PM
No services on Christmas Day. The Life Center will be open to the public from 10 am to 2 pm. Families can come in and play games, bounce houses, kids’ area, gym, and rock climb as well.
860 S. 3rd Street
Christmas Eve Family Candlelight Service, 6 PM
262 N 3rd Street
Christmas Eve Service, 5 PM
Christmas Day Service, 9:30 AM
120 Valley View Drive
Candlelight Christmas Eve Service, 6 PM
No services on Christmas Day.
515 S. 2nd Street
Christmas Eve Service, 5 PM
They will also live stream both services on Facebook, YouTube and their website, and have a special New Year’s Day service at 10 AM.
It’s time to start thinking 2023, so get those “Save the Date” entries on County 10’s event calendar…click on “Add Event”, sign up on CitySpark, and enter the information for your events, activities, meetings, etc. Plus…once you enter your posts, you can share them on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Pinterest!