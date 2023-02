Abel Isaac Moss was born 01/16/2023 in Grand Junction, Colorado to Cora (Krebs) Moss and Corey Moss. This #little was 6lbs 4oz and measured 19 inches long.

Cora grew up in Lander and is the daughter of Wade Krebs and Brenna Mabrouk

Congratulations to the family of this new #little!

