In loving memory, #little: Roman Scott Overla 

Roman Scott Overla was born at 20 weeks and 2 days old, March 25, 2024 in Lander to Samantha Jo March and Anthony Scott Overla. His siblings names are Aiden Scott Overla, Aurora Michelle March, Baiden C.J. March, Hayven Landen Overla.

He is preceded in death by his older brother Landen Overla, his grandfather Loye Coleman Fowler, His uncle, Taylor Coleman Fowler, his grandfather Sean Eric Cotter. Roman was cremated, but there will be a service for anyone to attend at Davis Funeral. Thursday at 2:00pm.