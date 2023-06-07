Help for Health Duck Race set for June 24

Help for Health is hosing at day of family fun on June 24. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rotary Dog Park, off West Monroe near the Riverwalk, the fun and fundraising event offers something for the whole family.

The duck drop for the rubber duck race will be at 11 a.m. There will be a bouncy obstacle course set up from 307 Adventures, LLC and food will be available to purchase from Dos Salitos.

To get in on the fun, ducks can be ordered before the event by calling the Help for Health office at 307-856-1206 or stopping by 716 College View Drive, suite B in Riverton.

