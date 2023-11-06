HeadsUp: Wyoming 28 South Pass roads closed to light, high profile vehicles; extreme blowover risk – November 6

(Fremont County, WY) – WY 28 roads in the South Pass area are currently closed to light, high profile vehicles for November 6, due to dangerous winds and extreme blowover risk, according to WYDOT/wyoroad.info.

The closure is in effect for areas “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd.;” “Between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate;” and “Between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789.”

Conditions are listed as “dry, with dangerous winds.”

Click here to learn more about WYDOT’s blowover risk messaging.

For road conditions in other parts of Fremont County and surrounding areas, click here.