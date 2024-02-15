HeadsUp: WY 28 South Pass roads closed to light, high profile vehicles; Level 2 chain law in effect – February 15

(Fremont County, WY) – WY 28 roads in the South Pass area are currently closed to light, high profile vehicles for February 15, due to dangerous black ice and extreme blowover risk, according to WYDOT/wyoroad.info.

All enclosed trailers under 50,000 GVW are restricted.

The closure is in effect for areas “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd.;” “Between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate;” and “Between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789.”

Conditions are listed as “Slick, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Dangerous Winds, Blowing Snow.”

Click here to learn more about WYDOT’s blowover risk messaging.

A Level 2 chain law is also in effect for areas “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd” and “between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate.”

WYDOT defines a Level 2 chain law as: “Under Level 2, commercial vehicles must have chains on at least two of the drive wheels at opposite ends of the same drive axle.”

For road conditions in other parts of Fremont County and surrounding areas, click here.