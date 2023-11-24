HeadsUp: Winter storm travel advisories, restrictions in place for portions of Fremont County – November 24

UPDATE: The “No Unnecessary Travel” advisory for WY 135 areas “Between WY 789 and WY 139,” and “Between WY 139 and Sweetwater Station Jct” has been lifted.

UPDATE: As of 10:15 AM, a “No Unnecessary Travel” advisory has been issued for WY 135 areas “Between WY 789 and WY 139,” and “Between WY 139 and Sweetwater Station Jct.”

UPDATE: As of 10:00 AM, the “No Unnecessary Travel” advisories for US 26/287 have been lifted.

(Fremont County, WY) – With the Thanksgiving winter storm still affecting many areas around the state, multiple road advisories and restrictions have been issued for Friday, November 24, according to WYDOT.

Currently US 26/287 in Dubois is under a “No Unnecessary Travel” advisory for all areas “Between the E Boundary of Grand Teton Nat’l Park and Lava Mountain Lodge,” “Between Lava Mountain Lodge and Dubois,” and “Between Dubois and Diversion Dam Jct.”

Conditions are listed as “Slick, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Blowing Snow.”

“No Unnecessary Travel” advisories are also issued for US 287 / WY 789 for areas “Between Sweetwater Station Jct and Jct WY 28 / US 287;” for WY 131 “Between Lander and Sinks Canyon State Park (this portion is also closed to thru traffic, but open to local traffic); for WY 132 “Between US 287 and Ethete,” and “Between Ethete and US 26.”

WY 28 roads in the South Pass area are also completely closed for areas “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd.;” “Between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate;” and “Between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789.”

There is no estimated opening times for the WY 28 closure, and WYDOT reminds drivers that “Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays WYDOT from opening the road.”

County 10 will continue to monitor road conditions/updates throughout the day and weekend.

For more information on travel impacts in our area, click here.