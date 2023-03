(Fremont County, WY) – After brief spells of being open this last week, US 287 / 789 “Between Sweetwater Station Jct and Jct WY 28 / US 287” is closed again for March 28, according to WYDOT/wyoroad.info.

No estimated opening time has been given.

Webcam images indicate areas of drifted snow on these roads.

For road conditions in other parts of Fremont County and surrounding areas, click here.