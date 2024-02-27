HeadsUp: Pipe extension, pedestrian pathway construction projects north of Lander to begin in early March

(Fremont County, WY) – A $4.7 million pavement overlay and pathway construction project on U.S. Highway 287 is scheduled for an early March beginning north of Lander near Ft. Washakie.

McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co., of Worland is the prime contractor on the 8.1-mile project

“Pipe extensions and pathway work are scheduled to begin in early March in Ft. Washakie, with the pedestrian/bike pathway project between Tipton Road and Trout Creek Road, just north of Hines General Store,” said Wyoming Department of Transportation project engineer Brian Martin of Lander. “All work is dependent upon favorable weather.”

Martin said asphalt pavement milling and paving is tentatively scheduled to begin in May between mileposts 24.17 and 31.60, but paving will depend on seasonal wildlife restrictions in the area.

“During paving and chip sealing operations, traffic will be controlled with a pilot car and flaggers. Motorists should expect a maximum cumulative delay of up to 15 minutes during all work,” Martin said. “In Ft. Washakie, pathway work will require a highway shoulder closure and narrow driving lanes with two-way traffic.”

A 14-foot width restriction will be in effect during U.S. 287 paving operations.

The U.S. 287 project includes rotomilling of existing asphalt pavement surfacing, a 2-inch pavement overlay, chip sealing, guardrail replacement, curb and gutter, sidewalk, pathway construction, concrete slope paving, pipe culvert extensions, and other work near Ft. Washakie.

The Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes are partners with WYDOT in the pedestrian pathway project.

Project completion date is August 31, 2025.

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT Resident Engineer Erik Smith, P.E., at (307) 332-4151, or by email at [email protected].