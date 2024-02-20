HeadsUp: No unnecessary travel advisory issued for portion of WY 28 South Pass roads – February 20

(Fremont County, WY) – A no unnecessary travel advisory has been issued for a portion of WY 28 South Pass roads for Tuesday, February 20, according to wyoroad.info.

The advisory is for roads “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Mile Marker 47.”

The conditions are listed as “Slick, Drifted Snow with Strong Winds, Fog, Blowing Snow, Limited Visibility.”

