    #HeadsUp: No unnecessary travel advisory issued for portion of WY 28 South Pass roads – February 20

    (Fremont County, WY) – A no unnecessary travel advisory has been issued for a portion of WY 28 South Pass roads for Tuesday, February 20, according to wyoroad.info.

    The advisory is for roads “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Mile Marker 47.”

    The conditions are listed as “Slick, Drifted Snow with Strong Winds, Fog, Blowing Snow, Limited Visibility.”

