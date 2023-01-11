#HeadsUp: No unnecessary travel advisories for portions of Shoshoni, Lander, South Pass; chain law still in effect for South Pass

#Headsup by Bailey's Pit Stop Travel Centers
UPDATE: AS of 1:30 PM, the advisories for Shoshoni have been lifted.

(Fremont County, WY) – The following advisories have been issued for areas in Fremont County for Wednesday, January 11, according to wyoroad.info.

  • Level 1 chain laws are in effect “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd” and “Between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate,” and “Between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789.”
  • There is also a “No Unnecessary Travel Advisory” for the area “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd,” with warnings of black ice, snowfall and reduced visibility in the area.
  • No Unnecessary Travel for US 287 / WY 789, for areas “Between Sweetwater Station Junction and Junction WY 28 / US 287
  • No Unnecessary Travel for the following areas surrounding Shoshoni:
A Level 1 chain law is defined as when “conditions are hazardous, travel can be restricted to: vehicles equipped with tire chains; or vehicles with adequate snow tires; or all-wheel-drive vehicles.”

For road conditions in other parts of Fremont County and surrounding areas, click here.

