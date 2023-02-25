HeadsUp: Multiple road closures, no unnecessary travel advisory issued for February 25

This #headsup is brought to you by Bailey’s Tire and Auto Service.
(Fremont County, WY) – There are multiple closures and a no unnecessary travel advisory issued for roads in Fremont County for Saturday, February 25, according to WYDOT/wyoroad.info
- Closure: WY 28 “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd.;” “Between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate;” and “Between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789.25
- Closure: US 287 / WY 789 “Between Sweetwater Station Jct and Jct WY 28 / US 287″
- Closure: WY 135 “Between WY 139 and Sweetwater Station Jct”
- Black Ice Advisory: US 26/287 “Between Dubois and Diversion Dam Jct”
- No Unnecessary Travel Advisory: WY 135 “Between WY 789 and WY 139”
For road conditions in other parts of Fremont County and surrounding areas, click here.