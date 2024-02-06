HeadsUp: Level 2 chain law in effect for portions of WY 28 South Pass roads – February 6, 2024

UPDATE – The chain law has been lifted.

(Fremont County, WY) – A Level 2 chain law is in effect for portions of WY 28 South Pass roads for February 6, according to WYDOT/wyoroadinfo.com.

The chain law is in effect for roads “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd” and “between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate.”

Conditions are listed as “slick” on these roads, with some stretches of black ice.

WYDOT defines a Level 2 chain law as: “Under Level 2, commercial vehicles must have chains on at least two of the drive wheels at opposite ends of the same drive axle.”

For road conditions in other parts of Fremont County and surrounding areas, click here.