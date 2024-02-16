HeadsUp: Level 1 chain law in effect for portions of South Pass – February 16

UPDATE: As of 12:32 PM, the areas “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd” are under a no unnecessary travel advisory.

(Fremont County, WY) – There is currently a Level 1 chain law in effect for portions of South Pass for Friday, February 16, according to WYDOT/wyoroadinfo.com.

The chain laws are in effect for areas “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd” and “between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate.”

Conditions are listed “Slick, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Blowing Snow.”

A Level 1 chain law is defined as when “conditions are hazardous, travel can be restricted to: vehicles equipped with tire chains; or vehicles with adequate snow tires; or all-wheel-drive vehicles.”

