HeadsUp: Level 1 chain law, black ice advisory in effect for portions of WY 28 South Pass roads – February 27

UPDATE: As of at least 10:30 AM, the chain law and black ice advisory have been lifted.

(Fremont County, WY) – There is currently a Level 1 chain law and a black ice advisory in effect for portions of South Pass for today, February 27, according to WYDOT/wyoroadinfo.com.

The chain laws are in effect for areas “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd” and “between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate.”

The black ice advisory extends from those roads to “Between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789.”

Conditions are listed “slick” with “black ice.”

A Level 1 chain law is defined as when “conditions are hazardous, travel can be restricted to: vehicles equipped with tire chains; or vehicles with adequate snow tires; or all-wheel-drive vehicles.”

