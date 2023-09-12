HeadsUp: Hydrant flushing taking place for areas of Riverton September 11-15

(Riverton, WY) – City crews will be in the areas between E Pershing Avenue and Webbwood Road, and between N Federal Blvd. and N 16 East Street through Friday, September 15 to flush hydrants, according to a post shared on the City of Riverton Facebook page on September 11.

The flushing began yesterday, September 11.

This is an annual process meant to remove sediment from the water system and determine the system condition in this area in preparation to potentially repair portions of the waterline.

Residents may have some discolored water and/or reduced/sporadic water pressure at your home during this time.

If discovered, please run cold water until this cleats up. The water is still safe to use, caution should be used when doing laundry until the water runs clear again.