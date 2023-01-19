HeadsUp: Fremont County road closures for January 19

(Fremont County, WY) – There are two road closures for Fremont County on January 19, as well as another closure that could affect travellers in the area, according to wyoroad.info and the WYDOT District 5 Facebook page.

Current highway closures include:

US 287 / WY 789 west of Muddy Gap toward Lander/Riverton;

WY 135, southeast of Riverton from Sand Draw to Sweetwater Station;

WY 220 closed between south of Casper and Rawlins

Estimated opening time for the roads is 14-16 hours.

WYDOT District 5 comments that the “biggest problem is the highway between Rawlins and Muddy Gap. Problem is lack of visibility and drifting.”

