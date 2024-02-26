HeadsUp: Extreme blowover risk advisories issued for portions of US 20 / WY 789 – February 26

(Fremont County, WY) – Extreme blowover risk advisories have been issued for portions of US 20 / WY 789 for February 26, according to WYDOT/wyoroad.info.

The advisories are for roads “Between Sweetwater Station Jct and Jct WY 28 / US 287” in the Lander area, and Between Moneta and Waltman in the Shoshoni area.

Conditions are listed as “dry, with dangerous winds” in both areas.

For road conditions in other parts of Fremont County and surrounding areas, click here.