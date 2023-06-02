HeadsUp: Delays expected during construction on Horse Creek Road north of Dubois

(Dubois, WY) — Construction work will soon begin on Forest Service Road 285, Horse Creek Road, also called Wiggins Fork Road. The road will remain open to traffic throughout this time, but visitors should expect delays during work hours.

Horse Creek Rd. is located on the Wind River Ranger District of the Shoshone National Forest, north of the community of Dubois. Work will be performed from mile 0.0 at the Forest boundary (near Horse Creek Campground) to mile 17.9 near Double Cabin Campground.

Construction will begin on June 5th and is estimated to require about a month to complete. Road work will be conducted Monday through Friday, but not during weekends. The planned work will recondition the 17.9-mile road length and place 3,900 tons of aggregate on the first 4 miles of road surface.

“Visitors should be advised to slow down when travelling Horse Creek Road and follow traffic instructions during construction,” said Wind River District Ranger Jeff von Kienast. For more information, please contact the Wind River Ranger District Office at 307-455-2466.