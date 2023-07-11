HeadsUp: Chip sealing scheduled to begin Thursday west of Riverton on US26

Chip sealing of a $5.85 million pavement improvement project is scheduled to begin Thursday, July 13, on US26 between Riverton and Pilot Butte Reservoir west of Riverton.

The pavement improvement project includes asphalt pavement surfacing, milling, chip sealing, drainage and other work on 12.1 miles of US26 between mileposts 125.11 (Eight Mile Road) and 112.98 (just east of Pilot Butte Reservoir).

Prime contractor on the project is Mountain Construction Co., of Lovell.

This spring’s extended periods of wet, cool weather has delayed chip sealing of this highway improvement project, and other projects.

“Chip sealing is scheduled for this Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and provided we have favorable weather, chip sealing should be finished by Monday, July 17,” said WYDOT project engineer Douglas Etsinger of Riverton. “Motorists should expect 20-minute traffic delays with stopped conditions and reduced speeds 24 hours a day to minimize fly rock.”

The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded the bid to Mountain Construction Co., in March. Contract completion date was Oct. 31, 2022.