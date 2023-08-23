Hat Making Master Class with Tom Hirt at Central Wyoming College

Central Wyoming College is hosting a master class workshop led by renowned hat maker Tom Hirt. From September 5th to 8th, CWC will host this exclusive opportunity for individuals to learn the craft directly from a seasoned expert.

Tom Hirt is a true throwback to a time when craftsmanship and attention to detail were highly valued. He specializes in creating exceptional beaver felt hats, meticulously handcrafted for superior quality. With almost two decades of experience, Hirt has earned his reputation as one of the West’s most esteemed hatters.

The four-day course promises a hands on experience, allowing participants to learn the intricacies of hat making under Hirt’s guidance. What makes this workshop even more enticing is the chance to craft your very own hat and take it home.

Known as the “Hat Maker for the Movies,” Tom Hirt has worked with acclaimed figures like Val Kilmer, Sam Elliot, and Sharon Stone, contributing to iconic films including Tombstone and The Quick and the Dead.

Normally valued at approximately $1000, this workshop is an opportunity to learn from a master without breaking the bank. Scholarships are available for a few fortunate participants, and with a class size limited to just 10 students, individualized instruction is guaranteed.

Discover the world of artisanal hat making through the lens of a true craftsman and find out more about Tom Hirt and his journey here.

Secure your spot today to learn, create, and take home your very own handcrafted hat. Email Drew Freeman at [email protected] for registration and scholarship information.