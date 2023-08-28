Harmful cyanobacterial bloom advisory issued for Upper Wind River Campground, Alcova Reservoir

(Fremont County, WY) – A harmful cyanobacterial bloom (HCB) recreational use Bloom Advisory has been issued for the Wind River – Upper Wind River Campground area, according to a release issued by the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (WDEQ) on August 25.

This advisory joins the recent recreational use Toxin Advisories issued for Boysen Reservoir and Ocean Lake.

A Bloom Advisory is issued for a waterbody when a cyanobacteria bloom is present and cyanotoxins may be present, while a Toxin Advisory is issued for a waterbody when toxin concentrations exceed recreational thresholds, according to the WDEQ website.

The advisory was also issued for Alcova Reservoir.

The full release and additional information is below.

“The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) works cooperatively with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality to issue recreational use advisories when cyanobacterial cell densities or cyanotoxin concentrations pose a risk to people engaging in swimming or similar water contact activities in areas where cyanobacterial blooms occur. HCBs may also pose a health risk to animals. The WDH is working directly with resource management agencies to ensure signs are posted at these waterbodies. Additional details regarding advisories and other HCB resources can be found at WyoHCBs.org

“Bloom advisories are issued when a HCB is present and cyanotoxins may be present. Toxin advisories are issued when cyanotoxins exceed recreational thresholds. Waterbodies under an advisory are not closed since HCBs may only be present in certain areas and conditions can change frequently. Advisories will remain in place until blooms have fully dissipated and cyanotoxin concentrations are below recreational use thresholds identified in Wyoming’s HCB Action Plan. 

“If you encounter a potential HCB, the Wyoming Department of Health and the Wyoming Livestock Board recommend the following:

  • Avoid contact with water in the vicinity of the bloom, especially in areas where cyanobacteria are dense and form scums.
  • Do not ingest water from the bloom. Boiling, filtration and/or other treatments will not remove toxins.
  • Rinse fish with clean water and eat only the fillet portion.
  • Avoid water spray from the bloom.
  • Do not allow pets or livestock to drink water near the bloom, eat bloom material, or lick fur after contact.
  • If people, pets, or livestock come into contact with a bloom, rinse off with clean water as soon as possible and contact a doctor or veterinarian.

“Questions about health effects and recreational use advisories can be directed to Courtney Tillman, Surveillance Epidemiologist, Wyoming Department of Health, at [email protected] or (307) 777-5522. Questions regarding cyanobacteria sampling can be directed to Kelsee Hurshman, Natural Resource Analyst, Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, at [email protected] or (307) 777-2073.”

Current HCB Recreational Use Advisories*

Waterbody Name     Observation or Sampling Location(s)   Advisory Type  Date Issued
Alcova ReservoirDamBloom08/25/2023
Beck LakeEast RampBloom08/03/2023
Boysen ReservoirBrannon RampToxin08/24/2023
Brooks LakeSouth RampBloom08/03/2023
Buffalo Bill ReservoirBartlett BeachBloom08/18/2023
Festo LakeEast ShoreBloom07/13/2023
Flaming Gorge ReservoirFirehole BeachBloom07/19/2023
Gillette Fishing LakeEast Dam, North ShoreBloom08/18/2023
Glendo ReservoirCuster Cove, Cottonwood CampgroundBloom08/09/2023
Goshen Hole ReservoirNorthwest CampgroundBloom07/29/2023
West Granite Springs ReservoirWest CausewayBloom08/09/2023
High Savery ReservoirDamBloom07/12/2023
Lake Viva NaughtonEast ShoreBloom07/19/2023
Kemmerer City ReservoirEast AccessBloom08/18/2023
Leazenby LakeSouth AccessToxin08/03/2023
Miller LakeNortheast ShoreBloom 08/01/2023
Ocean LakeLong PointToxin08/24/2023
Pathfinder ReservoirBishops PointToxin08/10/2023
Rainbow Lake (Shoshone Forest)Entire LakeBloom08/24/2023
Saratoga LakeWest-Central ShoreToxin08/10/2023
Seminoe ReservoirSunshine BeachToxin08/10/2023
Sloans LakeSouth BeachBloom08/14/2023
Sodergreen LakeSoutheast AccessBloom08/09/2023
Toltec ReservoirWest ShoreBloom08/25/2023
Twin Buttes LakeSouth-Central RampBloom08/09/2023
Upper Brooks LakeNorthwest CoveBloom08/24/2023
Wind RiverUpper Wind River CampgroundBloom08/25/2023
Wheatland Reservoir Number 3Northwest CausewayToxin08/03/2023
Woodruff Narrows ReservoirNorth RampBloom08/04/2023

*There may be additional waterbodies with HCBs that WDH and WDEQ are not aware of. Please report potential blooms to WDEQ and HCB-related illnesses to WDH.

