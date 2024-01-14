HappeningNow: Wyoming Women’s 5-Shot rabbit hunt awards dinner

(Shoshoni, WY) – The Wyoming Women’s 5-Shot Rabbit Hunt dinner is in full swing at the Shoshoni Recreation Center at 97 Maple Street, and celebrating its 45th anniversary in style!

There are still 10 gun board squares left for the gun raffle, merchandise for sale, and food from RJ’s Smokin’ BBQ.

There is also a fundraiser bin set up for the Watts family, who tragically lost their home in a fire on January 12 (K.La Watts was helping set up the 5-shot ceremonies when she got word of the fire, and is one of the main organizers of the event).

h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10